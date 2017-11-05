Govt to streamline procedures to help boost textile exports

LAHORE: The government is considering taking measures, such as streamlining rules and procedures, and resolving workable issues of exporters on priority basis, to help reverse the trend of a prolonged contraction in textile exports, a minister said on Saturday.

"We have to put in place more arrangements regarding cost of production," said Pervaiz Malik, federal minister for commerce and textile addressing the 7th meeting of reconstituted Federal Textile Board (FTB) at Agriculture Directorate.

Malik said textile industry is making progress in the country “despite various issues as its exports (are) increasing gradually.”

“The government is striving to resolve the issue of current account deficit and set the textile industry on the way to progress and prosperity,” Malik added.

The federal minister also stressed the need to further extend cooperation between the FTB and the associations to boost exports and resolve the issues facing the textile industry.

Appreciating the contribution of textile exporters, Malik said the industry is playing an effective role in economic progress of the country.

The minister also issued directions to concerned officials to analyse the recommendations given by the members of the association for devising a comprehensive report.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Akram Ansari, state minister for commerce and textile, said the government was making all-out efforts to achieve export targets and further steps were also being taken for the same.

Moving ahead, Ansari urged the government to form a short-term policy for squaringing off the issues of respective associations. “It is the need of the hour to adopt value-addition in all sectors from the raw material level to the export of the finished products, as it was necessary to reduce the cost of production,” Ansari said.

Earlier, Hassan Iqbal, federal secretary for commerce and textile Industry, briefed the meeting on the implementation status of Prime Minister’s export incentives package and recent amendments by the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) of the Cabinet to further facilitate the textile sector.

Iqbal also gave details about the duty drawback of taxes, exemption of custom duty and sales tax on cotton, zero-rating of textile machinery, and withdrawal of custom duty on man-made fiber (MMF) other than polyester.

“Five exports oriented sectors including textiles have been made part of zero-rated tax regimes from July 2016 and the zero-rating facility was available on purchase of raw materials, intermediate goods and energy,” the secretary said adding,” Duty free import of textile machinery is continued and the government reduced long-term financing facility (LTFF) markup rates.”

Amir Fayyaz, chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), said the APTMA had always supported export-led growth package.

The members of various trade associations, while giving their inputs, urged the government to further improve the disbursement mechanism in duty drawback of taxes scheme under PM’s package and devise a medium-to-long-term plan.