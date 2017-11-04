Two injured in Landikotal blast

PESHAWAR: At least two civilians sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in the Landikotal Bazaar in Khyber Agency on Friday. Political administration said the IED, which was hidden in a plastic bag, exploded at Zakhakhel Adda Rangra Market, partially damaging three vehicles. Two persons also sustained injuries in the explosion. The injured were identified as Muhammad Rehman and Awal Sher, who were shifted to the hospital. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.