Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Two injured in Landikotal blast

Two injured in Landikotal blast

PESHAWAR: At least two civilians sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in the Landikotal Bazaar in Khyber Agency on Friday. Political administration said the IED, which was hidden in a plastic bag, exploded at Zakhakhel Adda Rangra Market, partially damaging three vehicles. Two persons also sustained injuries in the explosion. The injured were identified as Muhammad Rehman and Awal Sher, who were shifted to the hospital. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement