Sat November 04, 2017
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

Notice to Lahore CCPO in lawyer's abduction case

Notice to Lahore CCPO in lawyer’s abduction case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notice to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on a habeas corpus petition seeking recovery of Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) deputy secretary general Nasir Abbas Sherazi from the alleged custody of police.

Ali Abbas filed the petition alleging that his brother was abducted by police a few days ago from the Wapda Town area. The petitioner alleged that the police kidnapped Sherazi at the behest of the rulers. The petitioner contended that his brother had filed a petition before the high court for disqualification of the law minister for uttering ‘derogatory’ remarks regarding a judge who conducted the inquiry into 2014 Model Town incident. Ali Abbas said the alleged kidnapping of his brother was in fact avenge of filing the case against the law minister. He asked the court to order the police to produce his detained brother before the court. Justice Sardar Naeem directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report on the issue by November 6. 

