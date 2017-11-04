Dar undergoes heart procedure in London

LONDON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar underwent a heart procedure on Friday at the Harley Street Clinic.

The News has learnt that Dar checked into the hospital for treatment on Wednesday and underwent angiography on Thursday. A hospital source said that Ishaq Dar will undergo angioplasty to deal with his heart condition.

The source shared that Ishaq Dar has been to the clinic three times for detailed checkups in the last one week after arriving in London from Pakistan. It is understood that Dar’s son Ali Dar and the rest of his family members are also in London.

Ali Dar’s wife Asma has been looking after her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer at the Harley Street Clinic. The hospital source confirmed that Ishaq Dar was advised by doctors to extend his stay in London and get treatment on priority basis.

Ishaq Dar’s lawyer had told the Accountability Court that Dar was in London for treatment of his heart problem and would undergo a medical check-up on Friday. The news of Ishaq Dar being out of Pakistan emerged this week when he didn’t appear before the Accountability Court in the graft case of allegedly holding assets beyond known sources of income filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Meanwhile, the private hospital source expressed surprise when informed that the NAB prosecutor had challenged its credentials. She said that its reports are accepted universally, including before the UK courts.

The hospital is part of the National Health Service (NHS), operating in compliance with regulations as set by the medical rules in England and Wales, she concluded. A source in the Pakistan High Commission, London, confirmed that the report was sent from London and was actually authenticated by the Foreign Office of the UK and attested by the Pakistan High Commission.