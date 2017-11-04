Trade balance was in favour only once in Pak history, senators told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that Pakistan’s trade balance was in favour only once in the year 1950-51, when exports amounted to $1,343 million and imports $1,167 million while in the year 2016, exports were worth $20.448 billion and imports $53.026 billion.

He explained a number of measures were being taken to arrest the trend of fall in exports and increase in imports and some positive signs were already visible. Pakistan’s five major exports are: rice, made-up articles, leather manufactures, fish and fish preparation and fruits, and five major imports are: petroleum products, power generating machinery, petroleum crude, road motor vehicles and electricity and apparatus.

Minister in-charge for the Aviation Division told the House that due to strengthening of the internal control mechanism and other steps, recovery of the Civil Aviation Authority aeronautical outstanding dues was more than 99 per cent except PIAC.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani referred the question regarding 14-15 vacant Pakistani chairs at various foreign universities to the House Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs with a direction to furnish the report thereon within two weeks.

PTI Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak questioned the logic behind signing of free trade agreements with other countries while Pakistan’s imports increased and their decreased. He referred to Malaysia, China and Sri Lanka. He contended should these agreements not be reviewed to the benefit of Pakistan.

Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah of PML-Functional traced a contradiction in the written reply given by the Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. He pointed out that it was written that the MRI and CT scan purchased by the Capital Hospital were installed in 2011 and these remained functional during the warranty period.

PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar and BNP-Mengal Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni questioned the logic behind suspension of various PIA routes despite the fact, the planes were always packed to capacity.

Later, the House unanimously adopted The Marine Insurance Bill, 2017, to regulate marine insurance with clarity as previously the law of 1906 was being replied upon. It was moved by the commerce minister. PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said the House committee concerned brought about 80 per cent changes in the bill.