Shahbaz claims corruption eradicated in PML-N’s tenure

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is rich in natural resources and when all federating units progress collectively, the state of Pakistan will be developed.

He said this while talking to different delegations in London on Friday. He said: “When we all work hard, everybody will treat us respectfully. Pakistan consists of four federating units along with Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

He said people were served through honesty, hard work and trust. Unluckily, social evils like lust, corruption and nepotism deepened their roots in the society and the menace of corruption damaged the country like termite. Mega scandals of corruptions were unearthed in the past while no corruption of the incumbent government had been proved. “Corruption has been eradicated in our tenure while the national kitty was plundered in cases like Nandipur, NICL, OGRA and rental power projects. Pakistan had not been made to plunder. The layman is deprived of justice. The collective agenda of all of us should be to serve people selflessly.”

He said electricity generation projects were completed in a record period of time. The genie of load-shedding had been overpowered and, therefore, it was minimal now. He said ego had no worth when compared with the country and added that Pakistan would have to be moved onwards with the power of unity. “Pakistan shall emerge as a great state if we decide to make the nation great by adopting the path of hard work, honesty and trust.” He said the politics of falsehood and allegations troubled the nation and the elements leveling baseless allegations would have to review their behaviour.

Meanwhile, he directed the departments concerned to take measures to effectively deal with the situation arising due to smog. He issued these directions from London and said people should be made aware of smog-caused diseases and their treatment. He directed that the recommendations of medical experts be implemented in letter and spirit to avoid smog effects. He said steps should be taken to avoid traffic accidents due to smog along with measures to end smog.

In a felicitation message, the chief minister congratulated the Sikh community on the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He welcomed the Sikh community to Pakistan, especially to Punjab, to attend the birthday celebrations. He said Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the best example of religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony. “There are a number of sacred places of the Sikh community in Pakistan and we are happy that we get an opportunity every year to serve our Sikh brethren.” He said the community had been provided every facility to organise religious ceremonies and enjoyed liberty to live according to their belief in Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government believed in inter-faith harmony and a number of steps had been taken to promote it. The Punjab government gave special attention to the welfare of Gurdwaras.

In another message, he condoled the loss of lives in traffic accidents in Sheikhupura and Layyah and extended sympathies to the heirs of the victims. He directed the officials concerned to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.