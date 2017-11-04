29 cases sent to military courts: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that the Prime Minister's House had approved to forward 29 cases to the military courts. “In the last cabinet meeting, 29 cases were cleared for forwarding to the military courts,” he said while speaking to Geo News.

He also said the PM House had received Chief of the Army Staff’s letter pertaining to forwarding cases to the military courts and that its reply had already been made. Eighty more cases would be sent to the military courts, he said, while adding these 80 cases would be first approved in the next cabinet meeting. “After this, the Interior Ministry will not have any more pending cases,” he added.

On March 28, the 28th Amendment Bill, which sought an extension of military courts for another two years, was passed with two-thirds majority in the Senate. After president’s assent, the bill became an act and the duration of the military courts was extended for another two years, starting from January 7, 2017. The Army Act 2017 further amends the Pakistan Army Act 1952. In January 2015 the Pakistan Army Act 2015, along with the 21st Constitution Amendment, was passed to try hardcore terrorists in the military courts.