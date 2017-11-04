LRH female cardiologist resigns

PESHAWAR: A trained female cardiologist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday resigned from the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) but not before making serious allegations against head of Cardiology Department, Dr Adnan Gul.

Dr Lubna Noor had been serving as assistant professor at the LRH Cardiology Department since October 2011.

Before resigning, she sent detailed notes based on complaints and allegations against Prof Dr Adnan Gul to the LRH administration, human rights organisations and print and electronic media. Claiming to be the first female cardiac specialist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dr Ambar Ashraf, head of cardiology department, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) is stated to be the first female qualified cardiologist of the province), Dr Lubna Noor complained that Dr Adnan Gul had developed deep hatred against her after she joined LRH in October 2011 as junior registrar cardiology.

“I can enumerate all the events in detail as and when required. It starts from opposition of appointment as junior registrar and senior registrar, opposition of my promotion to the post of assistant professor, resistance to me for learning Cath lab skills, resistance to my clinical privileges, doing conspiracy for my job termination from LRH. His opposition was not just limited to harming of my professional career, but he also attempted to harm my personal life, which includes opposing my marriage. He is also trying to affect my credibility, dignity and self-respect by doing all sorts of propaganda all over the hospital. In all this process, he has been closely supported by two of my colleagues Dr Irfan and Dr Jabar Ali,” explained Dr Lubna Noor in her complaint note that she shared with the LRH Board of Governors (BoG), Dean, medical director and hospital director as well as the media.

Also, she wrote to Meraj Humayun Khan, the chairperson of Parliamentary Women Caucus, KP assembly, and others and accused Dr Adnan Gul of harassment. “This is to appeal to the government of KP through your honourable office to kindly take notice of the extreme harassment that I am facing in cardiology department of Lady Reading Hospital at the hands of the head of department Dr Adnan Gul and his close ally Dr Mohammad Irfan. I have been working in the cardiology department of LRH Peshawar since October 2011. I have the honour of being the only formally trained and fully qualified woman cardiologist of KP. However, the head of department Dr Adnan Gul has never accepted me as a cardiologist/colleague in the department, and has always harassed me in the department,” she complained in the note.

Dr Lubna Noor said that she found behaviour and attitude of the doctors as an extreme form of harassment at workplace.

“As a woman in our society, I deserve more respect and encouragement, but it is the other way round. Dr Adnan Gul has left no stone unturned to get rid of me - he just simply cannot tolerate my presence in the unit. It all started when I applied for joining LRH as Junior Registrar in August 2011. Dr Adnan Gul phoned me a day before my interview and warned me not to appear in the interview. But I did, and I got selected against his wishes and purely on merit.

“When I joined LRH in October 2011, on my day 1 in the unit, Dr Adnan Gul told me to keep away from the ward and patients, and that he wanted me to sit with a clerk in an office and restrict myself to writing articles and publications for them only. I did not agree with him because I had done five years postgraduate training in cardiology only to become a cardiologist, not to become a writer! He did not like my response and got angry at me, calling me disobedient,” she recalled.

She further said, “In January 2012, when my wedding was arranged, Dr Adnan Gul tried his level best to break up my engagement. In this mission, he was helped by Dr Muhammad Irfan and Dr Jabar Ali who launched a well-organized propaganda against me. Dr Adnan Gul phoned up my husband Dr Yasir Adnan (cardiologist at Police & Services Hospital, Peshawar) a day before my wedding, for backing out from the wedding, because in his opinion, I was a strong headed woman with whom domestic life would be very difficult. But my husband gave him a strong rebuff for undue interference in our personal life!

“In May 2012, I got through with my FCPS cardiology exam in my first attempt, which was never appreciated! Rather, I was ridiculed that examiners always carry a soft corner for girls in exams.”

In July 2012, she said she applied for the post of senior registrar at LRH and hoped to be selected as she was more qualified compared to all other male cardiologists.

“With all the insecurities and envy in his heart, Dr Adnan Gul repeatedly told me in November and December 2012 to withdraw my application and waive off my right to appear in the interview. But I did not do so - I appeared before the selection committee and got selected purely on merit! This was very unwelcomed in the unit whose favourite candidate for the said post was Dr Jabar Ali from the 3rd position on merit.

“From that day onwards, Dr Adnan Gul developed extreme hatred for me. He has never spared a single chance of humiliating me in front of trainees,” she complained.

When his comments were sought, Dr Adnan Gul vehemently denied the allegations.

He said Dr Lubna Noor was having a serious behavioral problem not only with him but all the faculty and staff members of their department.

“She is telling you a completely different story. I was never against her as I always treated my team as a family. She was actually involved in monetary corruption and we caught her red-handed,” Dr Adnan Gul maintained.

He said she had charged three patients admitted in the ward during her institution-based private clinic RsRs15,000 each. “This is totally illegal and a crime when you charge admitted patients in IBP. And after the inquiry committee found her guilty, she returned the amount to the patients,” he recalled.