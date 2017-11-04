Workshop held to inform journalists about budget preparation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department on Friday held a consultative workshop for journalists to make them understand how the government prepared the budget.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department launched the initiative “citizen budget” with the support of Sub-National Governance Programme at the Peshawar Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary of Finance Department Fahad Ikram Qazi said the aim of the workshop titled “citizen budget” was to brief journalist about the preparation of the budget.

He said that “citizen budget” initiative would be expanded to universities and colleges to enable the people and students to understand budget.

He added the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department had made all the financing online and people could get the information about budget through the Finance Department’s website.