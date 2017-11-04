KP govt appoints 2 AAGs

PESHAWAR: The government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed two lawyers as additional advocates general on contract basis with immediate effect.

According to a handout, Zahid Yousaf Advocate and Barrister Qasim Wadood Advocate have been appointed as Additional Advocates General for Supreme Court of Pakistan. They shall not be allowed private practice/legal advisorship of any kind and shall not be paid any fee for the opinion work of the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as may from time to time be assigned to them by the Law Department, said the handout.

Their appointments are liable to be terminated anytime without assigning any reason or notice, it added.