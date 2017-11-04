Sat November 04, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 4, 2017

Drive launched to remove illegal speed breakers

PESHAWAR: The Communication and Works Department (C&W) has initiated drive to remove illegal speed breakers from roads throughout the province.

The drive was launched on the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout.

The Chief Secretary has, through Performance Monitoring and Reforms Unit (PMRU), receiving public complaints that the speed breakers in various areas were causing inconvenience to the people, particularly patients. The Chief Secretary directed the C&W Department to remove speed breakers from different cities and roads in the first phase.

The secretary C&W, in response, directed all divisions to remove forthwith illegal speed breakers from all roads of provincial and district level and submit its final report to him till November 4.

Action on these directives has been initiated immediately, said the communiqué, adding, all small and big speed breakers were being removed with the help of heavy machinery. The local community has also been warned to refrain from erecting such unjustified speed breakers on roads in future.

