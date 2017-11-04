Is mainstreaming of Fata happening soon?

PESHAWAR: Many have pinned their hopes on the mainstreaming of Fata after almost all the stakeholders have increased consultation over the process for the last few weeks, a source told The News.

In a major development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Friday recommended the name of Qazi Jamilur Rahman, a senior deputy inspector general (DIG), as its focal person for the reforms committee. This is likely to expedite the process of extension of the Police Act to the tribal areas as a first step of mainstreaming Fata.

Qazi Jamil is to represent the force in coming meetings of the federal and provincial departments regarding the Fata Reforms and draft a policy under which the Police Act can be extended to the tribal areas within the shortest possible time.

The officer currently heads Special Branch, the intelligence wing of the KP Police, and has previously served as senior director in the Intelligence Bureau as well as DIG in Dera Ismail Khan and Malakand divisions.

Many want the mainstreaming of Fata and the Malakand district as well as the six Frontier Regions. Despite being a district of KP, Malakand has no police force and the policing is being done by the Levies under the command of the deputy commissioner.

“If the reforms are going to happen, and not being delayed again like that in the past, there must be a single system introduced all over the settled, tribal and semi-tribal areas. Currently, there is one system in the 24 districts of the KP while Malakand district, Frontier Regions and tribal agencies have their separate policing and administrative systems that has resulted in several confusions and complications,” a source told The News.

The KP Police have already made it clear that it is ready to accept responsibilities of policing in Fata if they are given administrative and operational independence.

“The KP Police through the office of the focal person is to analyse the existing Levies and Khassadar system, the level of their training, establishments for policing as well as other administrative and operational matters. The focal person will give its report to the concerned authorities for implementation and considering handing over the law and order in Fata to the police once all the stakeholders agree,” a source said.

The source added that majority of the countrymen want one system introduced for Fata and settled areas so a tribesman in Waziristan, Khyber or Mohmand is not treated under a law different from the one implemented in Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi or Lahore.

“After the extension of the Police Act to Fata and posting of DIGs, SPs and junior officers in tribal agencies, there should be one policing and administrative system all over the new KP. The educated Levies and Khassadars can be inducted into the KP Police while those who are not qualified can be assigned other responsibilities,” said a source.

An official said the police had expressed its consent to train Levies and Khassadars, with the support of the army, within six months to develop a proper policing system.

“The next phase will be that of setting up police stations, posts, patrolling cars, weapons and other gadgets so they can better maintain law and order in their own areas,” said the source.