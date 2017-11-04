Edwardes College launches BS Law programme

PESHAWAR: The Edwardes College on Friday launched the BS Law programme.

Pakistan Bar Council Chairman Ahsan Bhoon was the chief guest on the occasion.

Pakistan Bar Council Secretary Education Azam Tarar, Abdul Fayyaz, Edwardes College Principal Nayyar Firdous, Law Department Chairman Shujaat Ali Shan, Lecturer Ayesha Durrani and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Bhoon said that launching the BS Law programme would benefit the students. He said that permission would be taken from the bar council to raise the number of seats at Law Department to 50. Later, Edwardes College Principal Nayyar Firdous distributed shields among the guests.