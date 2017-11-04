Sat November 04, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 4, 2017

17th Hepatology Conference gets underway

PESHAWAR:  The 17th three-day annual Hepatology conference got under way here on Friday under the auspices of Pakistan Society of Hepatology.

Hepatologists (liver specialists) from across the country attended the moot which had two sessions on the day one.

Conference convener and eminent Hepatologist, Professor Dr Javed Iqbal Farooqi, welcomed the participants. He hoped the event would lead to new avenues in the field not only in the country but also other parts of the world.

The expert said despite challenges such as lack of staff at the hospitals and scant resources, those associated with the Hepatology were aware of the research being conducted in the world and were trying to apply results of  such studies in Pakistan.

Talking of the problems faced by the medical health practitioners in the private sector, he said those associated with the private sector should cater to the poor patients as part of the social service as well.

Dr Javed Iqbal Farooqi said there has been a progress in the Infective Hepatitis Disease treatment. Now the lives of the patients suffering from this type of disease can be saved, he said.

