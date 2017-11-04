Helmet awareness rally taken out

NAWABSHAH: More than 80 motorcyclists have lost their lives in fatal road accidents, while riding motorcycles without helmets, said SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio. He was talking to media at the conclusion of a motorcycle rally here on Friday.

The rally was organised by the local police in coordination with the Pakistan International Human Rights Organisation’s (PIHRO), Sindh chapter. SSP Tunio said that life is a precious gift of God and should be handled carefully. He said that motorcycle accidents are even more fatal, when motorcyclists are without helmets. He said that if a person can purchase a motorcycle by spending thousands of rupees, it is not difficult for that person to buy a helmet.