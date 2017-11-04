Peoples Medical Hospital in poor condition

NAWABSHAH: District and Sessions Judge Zahoor Ahmed Hakro received a huge number of complaints from patients during his visit to the Peoples Medical Hospital. Patients told him about shortage of doctors, drugs and lack of better security arrangements.

The district and sessions judge visited the trauma centre, radiology department and other departments of the hospital. Patients complained that the hospital lacked facilities for patients coming from all over Sindh.

They said that the lower staff members of the hospital persuaded patients to visit doctors at their private clinics. The hospital administration, during the visit of district and sessions judge, informed him that PCR tests are referred to Mirpurkhas in the absence of PCR kit and they have to wait for months for the test reports.

The hospital administration said that these tests could be done here if PCR kit was supplied. The district and sessions judge said that he would request the DG Health to supply the kit to their hospital.

He expressed his anger over the bad situation of security of hospital and also directed to shift the rickshaw and taxi stands outside the hospital. He said that he would also visit hospital during late hours to hear and redress the complaints of patients.