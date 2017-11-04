Sat November 04, 2017
National

N
NNI
November 4, 2017

Urs of Shah Latif Bhitai from today

HYDERABAD: The celebrations of 274 Urs of great mystic saint and poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai will begin at Bhit Shah today (Saturday). 

Devotees from all over the world have stared reaching Bhit Shah, the last resting place of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (1689 to 1752) was a noted sufi poet and saint widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language. 

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced a public holiday today in connection with the urs. Adequate arrangements have been made to facilitate the visitors. The district administration has adopted strict security arrangements with deployment of Rangers and police and installation of walk-through gates and CCTV cameras.

