Dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city on Friday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while foggy weather conditions were expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. They added that dense foggy conditions were likely to continue over Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Sahiwal divisions during night and morning hours. No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country. Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dipped to -03°C. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 24°C, minimum 14.5°C and humidity level was 68 percent.