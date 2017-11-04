Another four malnourished children die in Tharparkar

ISLAMABAD: Four newborn babies lost their lives due to malnourishment and other related diseases in Tharparkar in 24 hours, the Sindh Health Department said. According to a private news channel, the deceased include three newborn babies and a 10-day-old child. The numbers of deaths in the Civil Hospital, Mithi, in three days have climbed to five and 313 in the year so far. The total death toll in government hospitals in Nagarparkar, Diplo, Islamkot, Chachro areas and others is not known yet, according to sources. Last year, by February, 122 children died in 137 days at the Civil Hospital in Mithi.