Plot against institutions to be foiled: PTI

LAHORE: PTI senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq has said the PTI will foil any plot hatched by the PML-N against institutions and will not allow any constitutional amendment meant to delay general elections.
Flanked by party leader Ejaz Chaudhry, Naeem-ul-Haq, while addressing a press conference on Friday, alleged that conspiracies against the judiciary and army were on the rise under the government and constantly a campaign had been underway to malign the institutions. He added that the age limit for SC judges was also being reduced and delaying tactics were used by the PML-N in the cases faced by its leadership. He said the PTI stood by the institutions and would foil any conspiracy against them.
He stated a disqualified PM had no role in the Senate polls. Ejaz Chaudhry said tall claims of good governance had been exposed in the NA, which was told that two-thirds of the country population had no access to clean drinking water, child abuse incidents were on the rise and mothers were giving births to children outside hospitals.
