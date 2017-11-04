Cops ordered to vacate FDA houses in 15 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday ordered six police officers to vacate houses of Faisalabad Development Authority within 15 days with directive to the Punjab government to make housing arrangement for the officer.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order on petition moved by the authority. The judge directed Punjab chief secretary to provide housing to the officers within 15 days. During the proceedings, RPO Faisalabad, secretary housing, CPO Faisalabad and other officers appeared before the court.

The police officers said they had been paying rent to the authority for their homes. They said FDA itself provided them houses to live and they should have asked them to vacate these houses rather than coming to the court. However, FDA said the officials neither had been paying the rent nor did they vacate the houses. It alleged that six police officers, including SP Hamayoun Sindhu, Behroz Khan, SP Tariq Mastoni had occupied the houses. After hearing both sides, Justice Qureshi ordered the officers to leave the houses within 15 days and directed the Punjab chief secretary to provide them houses within the same period.