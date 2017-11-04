Girl’s stripping in DIK Prime suspect still at large

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The prime suspect, identified as Sajawal, who allegedly stripped a 16-year-old and paraded her to avenge her brother’s conduct in a village in Dera Ismail Khan is still at large, Geo News reported.

The police are currently conducting raids and different operations to arrest Sajawal. Eight of the nine suspects, against whom a case was registered, are in police custody.

On Wednesday, the police had sought the physical remand of the suspects for 10 days but judicial magistrate Adam Khan only approved their custody for three days. The judge also ordered the police to have the suspects’ medical tests conducted. SP Ashfaq Khan said the police have also recorded the statement of the survivor in detail. He added that the statement was recorded in the presence of a local PTI MPA Amin Gandapur. The incident occurred on October 27, when the 16-year-old girl was returning home after fetching water when men surrounded her, stripped her and made her walk in the locality for an hour. The girl’s screams for help fell on deaf ears as no one came to her rescue. The witnesses claimed that nobody came to help her because they were scared. The incident’s survivor was ‘punished’ for her brother’s behaviour. Around three-years-ago, her brother, identified as Sajjad, got involved in a relationship with a girl from the village. A panchayat (village council) gathered and had fined Sajjad’s family Rs0.25million to resolve the matter. The tehsil nazim was also a part of the decision-making process.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have assigned the task of supervising the investigation to RPO Fida Hassan Shah for swift and impartial conclusion of the case. The FIR, number 210, has been registered at the Chaudhwan Police Station, DI Khan.