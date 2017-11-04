Latif Khosa rules out rapprochement with PML-N

KARACHI: Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party and former Punjab Governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa has said in case punishment is handed down to the Sharif family, then the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) will be disintegrated.

Talking to newsmen here at the Sindh Assembly building on Friday, PPP central leader said under the present circumstances, the Pakistan People’s Party could not strike any sort of rapprochement with Nawaz Sharif.

He said the ruling Sharif clan had assumed the form of a royal family. He said the leaders of the PML-N should be highly thankful to former president Asif Ali Zardari for services to the democratic system before seeking any rapprochement with the PPP.

He said double standards would not be accepted when it came to implementation of the law for PPP and PML-N. The double-standards of the system of justice will not be tolerated. “We are not seeking any concessions rather we are seeking justice,” said Khosa.

The PPP leader praised the treasury lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly for adopting a resolution against the biased and partial conduct of the National Accountability Bureau while handling cases against the PPP leaders.

He said it was possible that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could go for dissolution of the National Assembly and announce holding the next general election prematurely.

The incumbent prime minister could do so in case the Sharif family was handed down punishment. He said the caretaker government so formed after dissolution of the present elected govt could not be called the government of technocrats. Although, technocrats could be included in the caretaker set-up. He said the caretaker govt would be under obligation to hold the next general elections in time.