Environment-friendly vehicles

Mingora is an economic, educational and administrative hub of Swat.The city is congested and it has a burden of millions of outdated Rickshaws. Most of these rickshaws have two-stroke engines. These vehicles emit dangerous gases which has turned Mingora into the most polluted city. It is the responsibility of both the provincial and federal governments to take notice of the situation. These outdated vehicles should be replaced with new environment-friendly electric rickshaws. This serious issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

Nauman Khan ( Swat )