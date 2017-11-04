Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

New metres

New metres

I was recently reading news about some people claiming that digital metres can be tempered with and the idea is downright comical to me. I have lived abroad for some years and the metres in our houses were digital. Displays were installed in our houses and it was extremely easy to keep track of the total usage. These metres are convenient and their accuracy helps understand the usage pattern.

It is funny how we, in Pakistan, do not welcome technology instead we show scepticism about new inventions that are supposed to make our lives easier. It is great to see that the country is trying to establish better systems and improve its overall power infrastructure. The citizens should also try to embrace the new advancement and support the transformation.

Nida Jaffery ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement