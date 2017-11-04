New metres

I was recently reading news about some people claiming that digital metres can be tempered with and the idea is downright comical to me. I have lived abroad for some years and the metres in our houses were digital. Displays were installed in our houses and it was extremely easy to keep track of the total usage. These metres are convenient and their accuracy helps understand the usage pattern.

It is funny how we, in Pakistan, do not welcome technology instead we show scepticism about new inventions that are supposed to make our lives easier. It is great to see that the country is trying to establish better systems and improve its overall power infrastructure. The citizens should also try to embrace the new advancement and support the transformation.

Nida Jaffery ( Karachi )