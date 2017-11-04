Naked wires

Just a year ago, a tragic incident took place in a school in Bhara Kahu, in which a student died a horrible death on spot after being electrocuted. Naked electric wires were dangling near his classroom’s window. After the closure of the school, a beauty salon is soon going to be opened in the same building, however those live electricity wires are still hanging, entangled in low altitude, in the same place, still an open invitation to death.

Many crowded places and markets in Rawalpindi and many other schools in Bhara Kahu are facing the same problem. Hundreds of people in the city are unaware of stepping in this death trap caused by lack of proper wiring of these electricity connections. This is a sensitive issue. The concerned authorities should take immediate steps to remove the naked wires or to streamline the wiring system so that no innocent life is lost.

Kinanah Shahbaz ( Islamabad )