One man’s fault?

This refers to the article, ‘The glorious Musharraf era’ (Oct 31), by Mosharraf Zaidi. The article held former president Pervez Musharraf responsible for producing the TTP, Al Qaeda and Daesh while forgetting Gen Ziaul Haq who initiated all this by foolishly and willingly jumping into, preparing for and fighting the US revenge war with the Soviet Union. Musharraf was rated second to Gen Yahya for damaging the fabric of the federation. The article didn’t talk about Ayub Khan who fiddled with federal structure by introducing the ‘One Unit’ system, initiated military takeovers and, through his mistreatment and deprivation of the Bengalis, created circumstances for East Pakistan’s separation.

Musharraf was held responsible for worsening relations with Afghanistan which is more due to non-acceptance of the Durand line by the Afghans. The fragile relationship of the two countries is also because of Afghanistan being the only country that had opposed Pakistan’s membership of the UN. Ziaul Haq’s introduction of extremism and terrorism in Afghanistan in order to gain ‘strategic depth’ is the second reason. He commended Musharraf for creating a good local bodies system, but accuses him of not giving it unbreakable legal cover. Although I am not a fan of the former president, I still feel that criticism should be fair.

S R H Hashmi ( Karachi )