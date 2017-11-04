Covered in litter

The mega cities of our country have virtually been reduced to dumping grounds. The growing population and unplanned disposal of waste haven’t even spared our villages and health resorts. Our sea/river water has the potential to find a place in the ranking of The Top Five Dirtiest Water. And we shamelessly continue to bury our heads in sands.

The situation seems so grim that it is not far away, when Pakistan will soon be buried in litter. The need of the hour is to wage the war on litter. Let’s raise the slogan of ‘Clean Pakistan’ – for which all shareholders will agree to work together.

Haider Ali ( Swat )