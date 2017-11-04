No smoking

This refers to the letter, ‘Ban cigarettes’ (Nov 2), by Abdus Saboor Nowsherwan. It is an excellent letter which talks about the harmful effects of smoking. Some researchers also believe that smoking cigarettes could play a part in causing schizophrenia.

Nicotine should be declared drug as it is addictive and cigarettes should be banned just like the sale of other narcotics is banned in Pakistan.

Lt Col (R) Aizaz Haider ( Lahore )