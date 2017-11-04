Sat November 04, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

No smoking

No smoking

This refers to the letter, ‘Ban cigarettes’ (Nov 2), by Abdus Saboor Nowsherwan. It is an excellent letter which talks about the harmful effects of smoking. Some researchers also believe that smoking cigarettes could play a part in causing schizophrenia.

Nicotine should be declared drug as it is addictive and cigarettes should be banned just like the sale of other narcotics is banned in Pakistan.

Lt Col (R) Aizaz Haider ( Lahore )

Comments

