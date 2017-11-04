Oil tankers on roads

Tragic incidents involving oil tankers have become quite common in the country. Such accidents highlight the low level of maintenance of oil tankers. There is a dire need to inspect the entire fleet of oil tankers and issue a certificate of roadworthiness to every vehicle that passes the safety test.

If proper steps are not taken, similar tragic incidents will continue to happen. The incident of Ahmedpur Sharqia should be an eye opener for oil refineries supplying fuel to different parts of Pakistan. Since petrol is an essential commodity which requires safe transportation, the authorities must take steps to ensure the safety of these oil tankers. The NHA and the motorway authorities must inspect vehicles on a random basis.

Engr Riaz Akbar ( Wah Cantt )