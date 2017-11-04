118 beggars arrested

Rawalpindi :The City and Traffic Police have arrested 118 beggars from various areas during on ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of the provincial authorities.

Chief Traffic Officer Yousaf Ali Shahid said that anti-beggars special squad has carried out raids and nabbed beggars from traffic signals, bazaars, markets and other areas.

"In all, 60 First Information Report (FIRs) have been registered against beggars who are now in custody. Some 46 child beggars have been sent to Child Protection Bureau where they are being cared properly," he said. It is pertinent to mention here that the people have to face troubling situation when they find beggars chasing them everywhere, including markets and even hospitals.

Some beggars permanently sit in front of big shopping plazas and hotels while some of them beg for money and used items from houses by ringing door bells. He said the special squad consists of assistant sub-inspector, constables and lady constables and it would continue to carry out raids against beggars in the coming weeks.