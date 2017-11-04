Creative, innovative engineering can put Pakistan on road to progress: Rajwana

Rawalpindi :Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rajwana has said that nations involved in creative and innovative engineering works have grown into economics giants, while the lagging behind in the field of technical education has caused a national failure for many developing countries.

He stated this while addressing 17th Convocation of University of Engineering & Technology Taxila on Friday. Pro Vice Chancellor and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering & Technology Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Registrar Mansoor Baloch, Faculty members, parents and students attended the ceremony.

Governor Punjab extended heartiest congratulations to the passing out graduates on the auspicious occasion of the 17th Convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila. He said it should be proud for all students that they had availed the opportunity of studying in a prestigious international reputed university. He expressed the hope that they have acquired the skill, knowledge and capabilities to cope with the challenges of the new millennium.

Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said that engineering graduates of UET Taxila will prove to be an asset for our industrial uplift and would draw inspirations from the glorious teachings of Islam and its historical and scientific heritage, to compete with the developed world. He further said that young graduates have full potential to make a progressive use of their qualification and become a pillar of strength in march of nation on the road to progress and prosperity. Governor Punjab asked students to maintain high standards of professional competence and ethics. He was of the view that this nation, with a bulk of young qualified professionals, has the full potential to place Pakistan in the community of developed nations. He said education is the top priority of government and adequate funds had been provided for expansion of education besides provision of scholarships to the talented students. He advised graduates to pay back to the nation and also support those which do not afford high education.

Pro Vice Chancellor and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani asked passing out graduates to uphold the dignity and honor of their degree in the entire comity of nations with hard work and always prove themselves a committed Muslim and Pakistani by expelling negative propaganda of western world about Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering & Technology Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar talked about the excellence of UET Taxila in academic and co-curricular activities. He said that millions of rupees had been spent on construction of new buildings blocks for hostels and departments. He also informed that Chakwal Campus of UET Taxila had been made fully functional and new Boys hostel has also been constructed to facilitate the students. Degrees among 1200 graduates were awarded.