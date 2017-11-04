RCB approves creation of several posts

Rawalpindi :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in its monthly Board meeting approved the creation of posts of doctors, specialists, nurses and paramedical staff for recruitment in Cantonment General Hospital and Medical College which would be subject to the final approval of the concerned higher authorities.

According to official spokesman, Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood who is also media coordinator, the Board meeting was chaired by president of Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi, Brigadier Tanvir Shehzad who is also Station Commander of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards. The meeting was also attended by Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Dr. Saima Shah, vice president RCB, Malik Munir Ahmed and other members of the Board. The new members took oath of their offices.

In his short address, Brigadier Tanvir Shehzad briefed the members about the issues related to water supply and appreciated the special interest and cooperation of MNA Malik Abrar in this regard.

Similarly, the meeting also approved the building plans of 84 residential and 4 commercials. Non utilization charges were enforced on the vacant plots which have not been utilized since long and directed for ensuring cleanliness system in these plots. Holding of Education Committee and Sanitation Committee meetings was also approved. The issue of extending the service period of doctors and teachers working on temporary basis also came under discussion. The agenda of payment of medical amounts and claims of employees was also discussed.