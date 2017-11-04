Strict financial accountability being observed in education sector: Baligh

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan has put in place a comprehensive accountability and monitoring mechanism for financing and budgeting of the education sector.

He said this during the high-level ministerial panel discussion on 'Accountability in the Financing of Education' at the ongoing 39th session of Unesco General Conference held at Unesco Headquarters in Paris.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France and permanent delegate of Pakistan to Unesco Moinul Haque was also present during the discussions. The minister said the comprehensive financial accountability mechanism in the country included the democratic oversight, participatory good governance, activation of school management committees, observing stringent budgetary financial accounting and auditing mechanism, procurement rules and merit based inductions.

He added that those efforts had translated into enhanced budgetary allocation for education sector, increased enrolment in schools and improvement in the schools infrastructure during the last three years. The minister also held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Seri Mahdzir Khalid on the sidelines of 39th UNESCO General Conference.

Both sides agreed to work together to further enhance students and faculty exchange programmes between the two countries. The minister also met his Iranian counterpart Dr. Mojtaba Shariaty-Niasar and said Pakistan valued its relationship with Iran which were based upon common shared cultural social and historical values.

He said both the countries were and would continue to benefit from each other’s strengths specially in the skilled based higher education. The minister also met Qian Tang, Assistant Director General Unesco (Education) and assured him that Pakistan was fully committed to attain the SDG-4 2020-30.