Sat November 04, 2017
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

LHC moved over smog policy

LAHORE A civil miscellaneous application was moved to the Lahore High Court on Friday seeking directives for the Punjab government to come up with record if any notified policy on smog was implemented in Punjab.

Sheraz Zaka, a lawyer, moved the application saying that no smog policy had been enforced in Punjab so far. He stated the government was taking soft action against the factories releasing emissions, smoke and polluting the environment rather than taking any serious action against them. The emissions, he said, had been leaving bad impact on people's health in Punjab.

