Trauma centre inaugurated

LAHORE :The University of Punjab (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir on Friday inaugurated ‘Psychological Trauma Centre’ at Centre for Clinical Psychology. This is the first initiative by any university for mental treatment of the patients facing psychological problems. Faculty of Life Sciences Dean Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Centre for Clinical Psychology Director Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir advised the students of psychology to serve humanity at their best and make it a goal of their life. Dr Rukhsana Kausar said the trauma centre was a milestone in the history of PU.