Another ‘long march’ on Islamabad

LAHORE :While an offshoot of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) has been staging a sit-in in Islamabad for the last 10 days after reaching there in shape of a long march from Lahore, the parent group of TLYR led by Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi is all set to take another long march from Lahore to Islamabad on November 6.The proposed long march will be led by noted religious leaders and also turn into a sit-in after reaching Islamabad, said party leaders while delivering Friday sermons and addressing meetings on Friday which was observed as the day of protection of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat across the country. They said the long march was aimed at protesting against the government move to conspire against Islamic principles in the garb of legislation in electoral reforms and a number of anti-Islam measures over the past many years which were a clear violation of the Constitution of Pakistan, patronising the conspiracies to amend 295-C of PPC and other steps that aimed at suppressing Islamic practices in the country. They said dozens of caravans were reaching Lahore from all over the country to participate in the long march which would leave from Data Darbar in shape of a motorcade of buses, wagons, cars and motorcycles.