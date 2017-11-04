Railways daily wage workers protest

LAHORE :A large number of daily wage employees of Pakistan Railways staged a demonstration against the Railway administration on Friday evening on Empress Road and demanded that all daily wage employees be regularised according to the previous practices.

They protesters were holding banners and placards having on them the slogans against the Railways ministry and its high-ranking officials. They were raising slogans against the corrupt elements in the railways and government which, according to the protesters, were bent upon destroying the vital means of transport for the poor people. They demanded Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq regularise the employees and warned that if they were expelled, they would stage fierce protests.

transferred: The Punjab Government on Friday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers. According to the notification, Finance Policy Planning Unit, Primary Secondary Health Care Department Deputy Director Mohammad Tayyab Zia has been transferred and posted as Higher Education Department Section Officer (SO). Chinuan Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Ghazanfar has been transferred and posted to the Planning and Development Department for further orders. Cabinet Section Officer Ahmad Raza Butt has been transferred and posted as Chunian AC and Taunsa AC Abdul Ghaffar as Samundri AC.

disaster awareness: The Lahore College for Women University, Environmental Science Department in collaboration with Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) arranged a disaster awareness walk on Friday.

The theme of the event was “Tayar Pakistan”, designed to highlight anticipation of hazards and threats and buildings preparedness. A large number of students participated in the walk. They were holding placards and banners with public awareness messages.

Speaking on the occasion, PDMA Project Director Hameed Ullah Malik said PDMA Punjab was endeavouring to establish a socially responsible, healthy, safer and more resilient community. He also expressed grief over the sad demise of those who lost their lives in the catastrophic earthquake of 2005.

He said that to minimize disasters, PDMA Punjab has initiated ‘Early Warning and Response System’ through satellite based connectivity by integrating Met, environment and Rescue-1122 departments.

PDMA Project Coordinator Nisar Ahmed Sani said “PDMA has initiated Disaster Risk Reduction Program (DRRP) to ensure safety measures”.

He said a Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) Programme has been initiated to train the community at large for the establishment of safer communities in all districts of Punjab.