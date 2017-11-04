‘PTI to foil plot against institutions’

LAHORE ;Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Naeem-ul-Haq has said the PTI will foil any plot hatched by the PML-N against institutions and will not allow any constitutional amendment meant to delay general elections.

Flanked by party leader Ejaz Chaudhry, Naeem-ul-Haq while addressing a press conference on Friday alleged that conspiracies against judiciary and army were on the rise under the government and constantly a campaign had been underway to malign the institutions. He added that the age limit for Supreme Court judges was also being reduced and delaying tactics were used by the PML-N in the cases faced by its leadership. He said the PTI stood by institutions and would foil any conspiracy against them.

The PTI leader stated that a disqualified prime minister had no role in the upcoming Senate polls.

Ejaz Chaudhry, former President PTI Punjab on the occasion said that tall claims of good governance had been exposed in the National Assembly which was told that two-thirds of the country population had no access to clean drinking water; child abuse incidents were on the rise and mothers were giving births to children outside hospitals.

motion: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shoaib Siddiqi on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in Punjab Assembly secretariat over the alleged poor condition of major teaching hospitals of Lahore.

In the adjournment motion, the PTI legislator submitted that major city hospitals such as Mayo, Sir Ganga Ram and Jinnah hospitals lack basic facilities. He said even the lifts meant to carry the patients were not working. The patients and their attendants were facing great trouble due to the negligence of the government, he added. Shoaib Siddiqi, who was elected from PP-147 in the by-poll after defeating PML-N’s Mohsin Latif in 2015, also criticised the rulers in the adjournment motion and said they were enjoying the perks and privileges on public money while ignoring the people and their woes.