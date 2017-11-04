Sat November 04, 2017
Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

Road scheme approved

LAHORE :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved a development scheme of road at an estimated cost of Rs 825.488 million. The scheme included widening and improvement of Rawalpindi Chakri Road (Mohra Chapri) to Motorway Interchange (TST Road 24’ wide with 4’ treated shoulder) length 37 KM Tehsil and District Rawalpindi (Revised) at a cost of Rs 825.488 million.

