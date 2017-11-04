India, Israel planning to evict Kashmiris: JI

LAHORE :Jamaat e Islami Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has said that India and Israel under the US patronage are planning eviction of Kashmiri Muslims from their homeland but the irony of the matter was that Pakistani rulers are totally indifferent to the disaster.

Delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the way rulers were keen to accept US mediation on Kashmir dispute simply showed their ignorance to the treachery behind the US move. He said the US was India’s ally and it could never decide in Kashmiris’ favour. He said the US had been defeated and would ultimately withdraw from Afghanistan but US President Trump wanted to punish Pakistan for its defeat. However, he said, some elements in the country were not refraining from selling their country’s interests even after repeated cheating by Washington. Therefore, he said, that those serving the US interest at the cost of national interests must also be brought to accountability.

Hafiz Idris said Israel with US support had been successful in ejecting the Palestinians from their land and establishing Jews colonies there, and it was now helping India to do the same in Kashmir. However, the JI leader said, the day was not far when Kashmiris would be free and accede to Pakistan and this country would be free from US pressure.