Notice to CCPO in lawyer’s ‘abduction’ case

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notice to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on a habeas corpus petition seeking recovery of Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) deputy secretary general Nasir Abbas Sherazi from alleged custody of police.

Ali Abbas filed the petition alleging that his brother was abducted by police a few days ago from the Wapda Town area. The petitioner alleged that the police kidnapped Sherazi at the behest of the rulers. The petitioner contended that his brother had filed a petition before the high court for disqualification of the law minister for uttering ‘derogatory’ remarks regarding a judge who conducted inquiry into 2014 Model Town incident. Ali Abbas said the alleged kidnapping of his brother was in fact avenge of filing the case against the law minister. He asked the court to order the police to produce his detained brother before the court. Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report on the issue by November 6.

FDA houses: The Lahore High Court Friday ordered six police officers to vacate houses of Faisalabad Development Authority within 15 days with directive to the Punjab government to make housing arrangement for the officer.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order on petition moved by the authority. The judge directed Punjab chief secretary to provide housing to the officers within 15 days. During the proceedings, RPO Faisalabad, secretary housing, CPO Faisalabad and other officers appeared before the court. The police officers said they had been paying rent to the authority for their homes. They said FDA itself provided them houses to live and they should have asked them to vacate these houses rather than coming to the court. However, FDA said the officials neither had been paying the rent nor did they vacate the houses. It alleged that six police officers, including SP Hamayoun Sindhu, Behroz Khan, SP Tariq Mastoni had occupied the houses. After hearing both sides, Justice Qureshi ordered the officers to leave the houses within 15 days and directed the Punjab chief secretary to provide them houses within the same period.

Moot: The first three-day conference held at Academic Development Unit (ADU) of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) in collaboration with Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has ended.

According to a handout, Dr Nasir Mahmood, Dr Muhammad Azeem, Khubaib Ahmed, Dr Bushra, Zoobia Khan and Fatima tu Zuhra presented their research papers on bringing innovation and improvement in assessment and evaluation in School Education of Punjab for promotion of quality education. Addressing the concluding ceremony, PEF Managing Director Tariq Mahmood said the conference would open up new avenues in the field of quality enhancement in educational assessments by bringing innovation in examination/testing system. He said efforts would be made to arrange the education conference annually.