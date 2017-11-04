Mayed Ali’s mother dies

LAHORE

Syeda Virgina Mohsin, mother of The News, Lahore, Chief Reporter Syed Mayed Ali passed away after a protracted illness on Friday morning. She is survived by a son and two daughters. She was aunt of Syed Sarmad Ali of the Jang Group of Newspapers and mother-in-law of Mohammad Afzal, SEVP Habib Metropolitan Bank.

Her funeral prayers were held at Saroba Garden after Maghrib prayers which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. Her Qul will be held at Saroba Garden, 17km Ferozepur Road, near Pak Arab Housing

Society, at 2pm onSunday, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over her death. In a condolence message, he prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddique-ul-Farooq and MPA Rao Kashif also offered condolences.