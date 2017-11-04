Govt yet to bridle smog-related risk

LAHORE :Thick smog continues to engulf the provincial metropolis causing serious health hazards whereas the Punjab government has failed to introduce any short-term radical measures to bring the situation under control.

For the past several years, the phenomenon of smog started to appear and there are many reasons behind it, which included execution of mega projects, cutting of trees, increase in vehicular and industrial pollution and etc. Despite the visible deterioration of air quality, the Punjab government is going to establish coal power projects, which will increase air pollution. However, there has not been a single official description of the root cause of this health hazard or any policy intervention to take any short-term or long-term measures to solve this problem. Environmental experts said international practices of short-term solutions for such environmental issues included banning of all kind of vehicular movement at points of concentration, closing down smoke-emitting industrial units and educating farmers and garbage disposal companies to stop burning.

Experts believed that Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Punjab which is supposed to handle environmental issues in the province, did nothing except to issue NOCs for government’s mega projects without considering their environmental impacts over the period of time.

The seriousness of the Punjab government towards environmental protection can be gauged from the fact that in 2008-09, the annual development budget for environment protection was Rs1 billion; in 2009-10, the budget was cut down to Rs500 million, in 2010-11, it was further reduced to Rs335 million, in 2011-12, it was Rs350 million and in 2012-13, it remained Rs350 million. During the year 2013-14, the budgetary allocations for environment were further slashed to Rs164 million while in 2014-15, it was revised a little and increased to Rs190 million; in 2015-16, it was further slashed to Rs50 million and in 2017-18, it was raised to Rs540 million.

A recent report of World Health Organisation stated that 30 most polluted cities of the world also included Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar while other cities are Zabol (Iran), Allahabad (India), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Al Jubail (Saudi Arabia), Patna (India), Raipur (India), Bamenda (Cameroon), Xingtai (China), Baoding (China), Delhi (India), Ludhiana (India), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Shijiazhuang (China), Shijiazhuang (China), Kanpur (India), Khanna (India), Firozabad (India), Lucknow (India), Handan (China), Amritsar (India), Mandi Gobindgarh (India), Hengshui (China), Narayangong (Bangladesh), Bushehr (Iran), Agra (India), Kampala (Uganda), Tangshan (China) and Jodhpur (India).

The report said the air in the above-mentioned cities contains high levels of dangerous particulate matter, small enough to enter the human bloodstream through the lungs-a problem that contributes to an estimated 7 million premature deaths every year.

Provincial Minister for Environment Zakiya Shahnawaz while talking with The News said the Punjab government is very serious in improving air quality in the province and for this several measures have been taken. She said recently over 150 industrial units were closed down while over 10,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined and many were impounded. Over a question that the Punjab government is going for coal power projects, she said state-of-the-art technology was introduced in those projects and all international standards were followed.

The minister said the poisonous effects present in the recent smog were reduced and it will gradually eliminate with one rain. She said the government has improved city life through development projects. Over a question of reducing budget for environment, she said the government has agreed to provide huge funds to the department for various projects.