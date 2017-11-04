‘Wrong injection’ claims minor’s life

LAHORE :A nine-month-old boy died after he was allegedly administered a wrong injection by a doctor at a clinic in the City Raiwind area on Friday.

The victim was identified as Shah Zeb, son of Azam of Mohalla Islamabad, Kasur Road. His parents took him to a local clinic with some medical complications where he was allegedly administered a wrong injection by a doctor named Adil. The boy’s condition went critical and he died within a few minutes. Dr Adil escaped from the clinic. Police have registered a case against him and removed the body to morgue.

Three arrested: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA, Lahore, arrested three persons who had allegedly fraudulently obtained Rs8 million from 25 Haj aspirants. According to AHTC Lahore Deputy Director Ch Muhammad Ahmed, the accused identified as Mian Nisar Aslam, Ghulam Mustafa and Muzammil, were running an illegal office in the name of Karwan-e-Aisha Siddiqua, Al-Rafeh Mall, Jaura Pull, Lahore. He said when the complainants approached FIA they closed their office and disappeared after collecting heavy amounts. He said that they were arrested following secrete information. A case has been registered against them.

Man dies: A man was killed by a speeding car on Raiwind Road on Friday. Victim Atif, who worked in a local factory, was crossing the road when a car hit and killed him. In another incident, an unidentified driver of a donkey-cart was killed by a rashly driven tractor-trolley in the Kahna Nu area. The accused tractor driver drove away from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.