PFA discards 115,000 litre tainted milk

LAHORE Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday launched vigorous crackdown against milk adulteration and discarded 115,000 litre adulterated milk by erecting screening check on the entry and exist points of 36 districts of Punjab.

On the direction of Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal, food safety teams under the supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) held screening pickets from Lahore to Rahimyar Khan and from Rajanpur to Attock by holding crackdown in 144 tehsils of 36 districts of Punjab simultaneously.

In Lahore, safety teams have taken milk samples for screening test under the supervision of DG Noorul Amin Mengal and checked hundreds of milk vehicles for ensuring the vision of ‘Healthy Punjab’ vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Pickets were held at Thokar Niaz Baig, Gajjumatta, Sagian, Bhobtiyaa Chowk, Ravi Interchange and other entry points of the city for checking milk vehicles, which was being transported for sale in Lahore. Taking action in city 22,000 litre tainted milk recovered from dozens of vehicles was also destroyed on the spot.

PFA wasted 10,000 litre milk in Rawalpindi, 730 litre milk in Jhang, 169 litre milk in Toba Tek Singh, 3,010 litre in Gujranwala, 565 litre in Sialkot, 10,020 litre in Gujrat, 1,085 litre in Bahawalpur, 119 litre in Bahawalnagar, 1,165 litre in Rahimyar Khan, 170 litre in Khanewal, 300 litre in Sahiwal, 390 litre in Okara, 550 litre in Sargodha, 75 litre in Chakwal, 170 litre in Dera Ghazi Khan, 350 litre in Layyah, 300 litre in Rajanpur and 63,832 litre from other 18 districts of Punjab.

PFA DG Noorul Amin Mengal said that pasteurising is one of the only solutions to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration for which PFA is planning to establish pasteurisation plants in collaboration with the Punjab government. The purpose of the plants is to curb milk adulteration whereas sale of loose milk will be completely banned within time span of five years.

Talking to reporters, he said these milk suppliers deserved strict action against their adulteration and PFA will not stop their crackdown against the persons involved in adulteration especially until elimination of milk adulteration.

Mengal said they are utilising all resources and taking strict action against milk adulteration mafia to control the tainted milk. He said that during examining the quality of milk PFA found it to be adulterated with formalin along with urea, water and other goods and 115,000 litre milk was discarded over proved adulteration of chemical in milk and presence of water during milk sample testing, he added.