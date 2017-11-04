Family holds funeral for murdered Maltese journalist

VALLETTA: Flags flew at half mast across Malta on Friday to mark the funeral of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, amid fresh calls for Europe to find those guilty of her brutal murder.

The anti-corruption campaigner will be laid to rest after a service in Mosta, close to the site where the blogger was blown up in a car bombing in an October 16 attack which made headlines around the world.

Caruana Galizia, 53, had made repeated and detailed corruption allegations for years against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s inner circle and had recently turned her investigative scrutiny on the opposition as well.

After her death, her family accused Muscat of creating a culture of impunity that turned Malta into a "mafia island". While Malta declared a day of mourning, figures of state were not expected at the ceremony.

Caruana Galizia’s family said they did not want either the prime minister or Malta’s president to attend, and told journalists to stay away.