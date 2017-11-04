Iran denounces CIA ‘fake news’ in bin Laden files

TEHRAN: Iran has accused the CIA of spreading "fake news" about the Islamic republic with newly declassified files seized in the 2011 raid in Pakistan in which Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed.

The CIA on Wednesday released 470,000 additional files found in May 2011 when US Navy SEALs burst into Bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad and shot him dead.

According to scholars from the Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD), who were allowed to see the trove before it was made public, the files shed new light on the murky relationship between the extremist group and Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed the allegations. "A record low for the reach of petrodollars: CIA & FDD fake news w/selective Al-Qaeda docs re: Iran can’t whitewash role of US allies in 9/11," he wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.