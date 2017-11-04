Bomb attack kills nine in Syria Golan Heights village

DAMASCUS: Terrorists launched an assault on Friday on a government-held village in Syria’s Golan Heights, killing at least nine people in a car bomb, and clashing with regime troops, state media said.

The attack hit the village of Hader, populated by members of the Druze majority, which lies near the disengagement line that divides the Syrian-controlled part of the Golan from that occupied by Israel.

The fighting prompted concern from Druze residents of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and a statement from the Israeli army, which pledged to "prevent Hader from being harmed or occupied". The assault began when a suicide car bomb attacked the outskirts of the village, Syrian state media said.

"A suicide bomber from Al-Nusra Front detonated a car bomb in the midst of the homes of citizens on the outskirts of Hader, killing nine people and injuring at least 23," Sana said. Al-Nusra Front is the old name for a Jihadist group that was formerly al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria and is now known as the Fateh al-Sham Front.

"In the aftermath of the terrorist attack, terrorist groups carried out a heavy attack on Hader, and army units and the Popular Defence units (pro-government militants) clashed with the attackers," Sana added.

The agency said the toll was expected to rise because a number of those wounded in the bombing were in serious condition and the ongoing assault on the town made it difficult to remove the injured to safety.

Sana did not provide details on the identity of the victims. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the clashes that followed the blast killed several forces on both sides.

Hader lies in southwestern Syria’s Quneitra province, around 70 percent of which is held by either rebel or Jihadist groups while the government controls the remaining 30 percent, according to the Observatiory. Some Syrian Druze have expressed sympathy for opposition forces battling the government since the start of the civil war but the community has largely been loyal to the regime.