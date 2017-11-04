‘Unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he was unsure whether his top diplomat, Rex Tillerson, would remain in his post for the rest of Trump’s term in the White House and was "not happy" that some State Department staff were not supporting his agenda.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News late on Thursday, Trump attacked the department under Tillerson, the secretary of state, and said he alone determines US foreign policy.

"The one that matters is me", Trump said. "I’m the only one that matters because, when it comes to it, that’s what the policy is going to be." Asked if he planned to keep Tillerson on board for the rest of his term, Trump told Fox, "Well, we will see. I don't know".

Trump is heading to Asia on a 11-day trip with Tillerson following months of conflict between the two. Tensions between Trump, a real estate developer and reality television star who took office in January, and Tillerson, the former chief executive officer at energy major Exxon Mobil Corp , resurfaced last month amid reports that Tillerson had called Trump a "moron" and had considered resigning over the summer.